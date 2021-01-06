Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.90.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 69,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% during the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099,848 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.