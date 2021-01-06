Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.24.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.