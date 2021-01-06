M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.