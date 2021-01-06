RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.72 million, a PE ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.