M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 367 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDK. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in CDK Global by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

