Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.