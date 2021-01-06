Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average is $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $412.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

