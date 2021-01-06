Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $1,677,650.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46.

On Thursday, November 19th, George Hu sold 7,912 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $341.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $374.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $2,292,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

