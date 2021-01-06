Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

