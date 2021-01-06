Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 763.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

KMB opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.