Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

CPTA stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $35,328.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,272.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

