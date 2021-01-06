CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of CIR opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

