Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

