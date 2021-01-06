Bracken Darrell Sells 41,666 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $3,652,858.22.

On Monday, November 2nd, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

