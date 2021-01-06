Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.97

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $18.75. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 19,871 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $148.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.