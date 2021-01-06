VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.73

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $21.83. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 28,574 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 68,417 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.