VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.73

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $21.83. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 28,574 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 68,417 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

