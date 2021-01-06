Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.95

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $6.11. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 8,400 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFPUF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

