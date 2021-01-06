Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.21

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and traded as high as $21.00. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 69,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$948.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.31.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.0409852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.55 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.