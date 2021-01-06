Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.40

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $6.50. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 378,218 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPM. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

