Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of JAMF opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17.

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

