LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.53.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

