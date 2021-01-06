Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to Sell

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Shares of OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. KushCo has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). KushCo had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

