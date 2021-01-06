Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.29. Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 413,886 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £6.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.62.

Get Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) alerts:

In other Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) news, insider Fady Khallouf purchased 95,000 shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.