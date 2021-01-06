Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.30.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.43. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,974. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.