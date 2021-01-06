ValuEngine Upgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.00. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

