ValuEngine Upgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.83.
Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.00. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.
