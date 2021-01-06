ValuEngine Downgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

