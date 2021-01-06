Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on M. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of M stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,022,000 after buying an additional 1,186,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 338,113 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 875,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

