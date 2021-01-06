Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lumber Liquidators from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.
Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $889.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 191,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after buying an additional 124,578 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.