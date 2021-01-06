Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lumber Liquidators from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $889.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 191,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after buying an additional 124,578 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

