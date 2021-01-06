JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 283.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

