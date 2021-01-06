Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 4.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,182 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

