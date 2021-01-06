Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells $150,360.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TPTX stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.30.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
