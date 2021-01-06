Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells $150,360.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.