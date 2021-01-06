Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

