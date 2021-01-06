Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 40,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $303,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $14,374.80.

GNK stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $329.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

