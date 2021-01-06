Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $55,861.38.

SPT stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -19.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $12,133,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

