Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $445,854.24 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,439.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 985,681 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 293,163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,164,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 385,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

