The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.49

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $11.00. The National Security Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 367 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.06.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

