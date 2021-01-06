Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.15. Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 24,051 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.25 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

