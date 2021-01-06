Rockland Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.