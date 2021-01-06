Sei Investments Co. Has $378,000 Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. ValuEngine cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.