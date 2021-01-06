Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 5,725 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $152.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

