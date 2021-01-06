Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIT opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

