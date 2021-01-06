JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of ASPS opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

