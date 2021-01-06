Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 89.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $903,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

