Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 347,702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $217.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

