AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) & Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Head-To-Head Contrast

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Amicus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 6.14 $9.39 million $0.61 10.07 Amicus Therapeutics $182.24 million 31.66 -$356.39 million ($1.31) -16.90

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals -483.99% -103.66% -48.01% Amicus Therapeutics -120.18% -73.81% -36.10%

Risk & Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Amicus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics 0 4 8 0 2.67

AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 154.07%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital and University of Pennsylvania. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.