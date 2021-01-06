$623.46 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report sales of $623.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $673.50 million and the lowest is $587.12 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $694.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,055,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after acquiring an additional 443,339 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

