Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post sales of $5.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.95 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $20.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $20.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

PAG stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

