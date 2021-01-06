Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Vonage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. Vonage has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vonage by 339.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

