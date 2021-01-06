IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

