Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 434,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

